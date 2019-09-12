Prime Minister Boris Johnson set for mixed reception at event in South Yorkshire tomorrow
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set for a mixed reception during an expected visit to South Yorkshire tomorrow.
Mr Johnson is widely expected to visit Rotherham for a major conference at the town’s Magna centre – with both supporters and protesters expected to descend on the science attraction for his visit.
The Conference of the North event will bring together council leaders, mayors and other senior politicians from across the North of England.
Mr Johnson is widely tipped to attend the event which aims to get organisations and authorities across northern England to work together.
However, Rotherham Stand Up To Racism has organised a protest outside the venue between noon and 2pm.
A Facebook post said: “Since becoming PM he's made clear that his government will be nasty, racist and right wing.
“He's stuffed his cabinet with vicious Tories who have track records of attacking ordinary people and who now want to end free movement on 1 November, the day after a no-deal Brexit would go through.
“We call on all trade unionists and anti-racism activists from across South Yorkshire to join us at Magna to protest against the bigot Boris Johnson.”
However, the pro-Leave Yorkshire Brexit Action Group has called on supporters to organise a counter demonstration against Mr Johnson’s visit.
A Facebook post said: “Get down there, show him your support.
“Let's show our support for Brexit and get down there.
“Let’s show these Remoaners we want it more than they do.”
Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis said: "I’m delighted that the Sheffield City Region is hosting this significant event, and I look forward to welcoming delegates to South Yorkshire on 13 September.
"Our country stands at a time of great change, which presents both challenges and opportunities.
"By working together across the North, maximising collaboration between the public and private sectors and bridging the political divide, we can make the North’s case on a national and international level, power our economy and narrow the inequality gap that persists within the UK.”