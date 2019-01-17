Primary schools get planting for a greener city

Sheffield primary schools have planted more than 300 trees this week to kick off council plans aimed at creating a greener city.

The new 15-year trees and woodlands strategy will see 100,000 trees planted in the first ten years.

Children from Bradway School planted trees on their old school playing fields.

Two classes of year three children from Pipworth Community Primary School came out in force at the nearby recreation ground and Manor Playing Fields to give the plans a kick start.

Children from Bradway Primary School also got involved and gathered at the old school playing fields to plant five large trees, in replacement of those that were damaged in recent extreme weather.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the children who came out and worked so hard at both tree planting events.

“We made a commitment in our new trees and woodlands strategy to plant 100,000 more trees in the next ten years and I’m delighted to see this has begun so quickly.”

The 50 children from Pipworth planted native transplant trees including oak, birch, mountain ash and cherry to extend the existing ancient woodland at nearby Bowden Housteads Woods.

The site at Bradway is often waterlogged so species that thrive in wet conditions such as black poplar, silver maple and cut leaf alder were planted.

Year three pupil Kelsi-Mae from Pipworth Community Primary School said: “I really enjoyed the planting because it helped me practice my team work skills. It is so important for people to have a nice clean environment and it's good for animals too.”

More trees will be planted with the Jewish community at Manor Playing Fields on Sunday, January 20 to celebrate the Jewish festival of planting, Tu B'Shevat.

A public planting will be held at the site on Saturday, February 2 between 10.30am and 1pm.

Mary added: “There will be many more community tree plantings coming up, which we’ll share as and when they happen, and we’d love to see lots of people get involved to help us invest in an even greener Sheffield.”