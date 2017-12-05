Primary school named best in Sheffield for its travel efforts

A primary school has been named the best in Sheffield for encouraging parents to leave the car at home.

Waterthorpe Nursery Infant School, in Waterthorpe, has won the Sheffield primary school of the year at the Modeshift STARS - Sustainable Travel Accreditation and Recognition for Schools - awards.

The awards recognised the schools that demonstrated excellence in supporting cycling, walking and other forms of sustainable travel.

Also nominated for the award were Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School and Oughtibridge Primary School.

Headteacher Helen Stokes said: “We are very proud that we have achieved this award.

"Working towards sustainable travel for our children, and ensuring a positive future for the world in which they will live, is something we believe is extremely important.

"This award recognises all the hard work of our children, parents and staff.”

The school was nominated for the award by Paula Edwards, South Yorkshire STARS active travel officer.

She told judges that there has been a marked difference in the number of parents leaving the car at home and opting instead to walk or use scooters and public transport for the journey to and from school.

She said this was achieved by a number of activities the school offers to make active travel a more natural choice for children and families, which include themed fancy dress walks to school, cycle and scooter skills training and parking pledges.

Mrs Stokes attended the awards ceremony in Leeds along with representatives from the school council and eco leader Suzanne Marriott.

During the event pupils Blake Gregory, aged seven and and Martha Greetham, six, took part in a competition to design a cartoon for Modeshift STARS. The results will be announced in the spring.