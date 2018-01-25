Primary school in Sheffield gets go-ahead to expand despite objections

Have your say

A primary school in Sheffield has been given the go-ahead to expand so it can accommodate another 150 pupils.

Totley Primary School, on Sunnyvale Road, was granted permission to add a two-storey and single-storey extension, create a new games area and provide 21 extra parking spaces.

The school has already expanded to two-form entry to meet demand, with 45 children from the area having been refused places there between 2014 and 2017.

Its capacity is due to increase over the next five years to 420.

Nearly 40 people wrote to oppose the expansion, claiming it would cause congestion and could create a safety hazard.