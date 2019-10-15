Primark is now available to shop online - and there's even next day delivery
It is the moment thousands of shoppers have been waiting for – you can now get stuff from Primark online.
Instead of browsing round your local branch for budget clothes, now you can browse from the comfort of your home.
While you can’t shop online at Primark’s own website, you can pick up their products on Amazon instead.
Simply go to Amazon.co.uk and type in “Primark” to access a host of the store’s products, from their latest fashion offerings to sell-out Harry Potter items.
And many of the items are available on Amazon Prime’s next day delivery service, so you won’t have to wait long to get hold of your goodies if you have the service.
However, not all the store’s items are available on Amazon, and some may be more expensive than in shops.
A Primark spokesman told The Sun Online: "We do not have a commercial partnership with Amazon and any Primark products which appear on the site are being re-sold by third parties.”
The high street retailer does not have any immediate plans to launch a click and collect service and no trial for the service had taken place.