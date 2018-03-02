Pride in our NHS: The amazing efforts of Sheffield healthcare staff as 'Beast from the East' batters city

Amazing NHS staff in Sheffield have gone the extra mile to care for patients despite the horrendous snow conditions.

Many doctors, nurses, healthcare assistant and domestic staff, some on their days walked miles to get into work.

Car Point post offering lifts for staff

Amazing stories have come to light such as a midwife who came in on her birthday and stayed through the night to provide cover.

Community nurses braved the wintry weather to reach patients on foot and staff even provided beds for their colleagues who couldn't make it home after gruelling shifts on hospital wards.

These included nurse Katie Spick, one of the 'NHS snow angels' who was described by bosses as 'amazing' and even managed to fetch small items of shopping for patients in between visits on foot.

Clare Hunt, Rachel Baker, Kate Coyle and Lorraine Seville were also praised for their tireless care whilst battling the snow on foot.

And a nurse has thanked two men who have provided lifts for NHS staff in 4X4 vehicles.

Joanne Ward, who is five-months pregnant and works on the Teenage Cancer Unit at Weston Park, wanted to say thank you to Ben and Andrew from Car Point who have been transporting NHS staff across the city.

She said: "I am five-months pregnant and terrified of falling over but they are ferrying doctors and nurses to the Hallamshire and Northern General hospitals in the bad weather.

"They put a Facebook post online and have worked tirelessly to arrange pickups and delivery of staff who need them.

"They are true heroes and have saved a lot of stress and allowed us to keep working in the NHS."

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals chief executive Sir Andrew Cash praised the 'magnificent' NHS staff working across out in the community, the Northern General, Hallamshire, Jessop wing, Weston Park and Charles Clifford dental hospital over the past few days.

Sir Andrew also heaped praise on selfless Sheffield folk helping pick friends and relatives up to speed up the discharge process.

Sir Andrew said today: “I know we have amazing people working in our NHS every day but their response in the last 48 hours has been nothing short of magnificent. Staff have walked miles to get into work, come into work on their days off to help out and many have provided beds for colleagues who could not get back to their own homes.

"Our community teams have battled through the snow on foot to ensure they reached housebound patients in need of essential care. The most powerful thing about all these examples, is when individuals were thanked, they all said, 'well, anyone would do the same'.

"Despite the challenges of the last two days, I have seen nothing but smiles and so many members of staff have said they plan to do it all again tomorrow. We are very lucky to have the support and dedication of such amazing people.

"Sheffield is known for its community spirit and I would urge everyone to think about those people who may be older, on their own, recently discharged from hospital or unable to get out during this period of very cold weather."

Hospitals across Sheffield have continued to run services as usual during the extreme weather and has advised patients to turn up for appointments and operations as planned if it is safe for them to do so. If not, then patients are asked to simply call.