Pride in our NHS: Sheffield maternity staff in 'Call the Midwife' bike dash for birthing pools campaign

Dozens of Sheffield midwives are going back in time to raise vital cash for new birthing pools.

Staff from the Jessop Wing are to take inspiration from the BBC hit show Call the Midwife in a bonkers bike dash across the city.

Their aim is to reach the £300,000 goal in renovating the existing birthing pool and to add two more to their stock.

Dressed in NHS attire from the late 50s and early 60s, over 50 staff will pedal around a four-mile route. They aim to raise £10,000.

The route will begin at the Jessop Wing, through to Clarkehouse Road, Rustlings Road, Ecclesall Road, Collegiate Crescent and back to the finish at the Jessop Wing, where tea and cakes will be served by staff on the finish line.

Their efforts coincides with the International Day of the Midwife - a global event celebrating the people at the frontline of care for newborn babies and their parents.

Midwife Amanda Muller is organising the event. She said: “I had been thinking about organising a Call the Midwife style bike ride for a while, the aim being to raise the profile of the wonderful work that we all do at the Jessop Wing.

"The idea provoked a huge positive response from colleagues and as the Birthpool Appeal is currently underway, we wanted to tie it in with that.

“A growing number of mums-to- be are choosing water as their primary pain relief when giving birth. Water is one of the simplest forms of pain relief during labour. It is non-invasive, has no side effects, can reduce the length of labour and the need for pain relieving drugs, resulting in successful infant feeding and an early return home for mum and baby. .

“This £300,000 appeal means these three new rooms will be made complete with fully accessible ergonomic pools, sympathetic décor and dimmable LED lighting to help give parents the most relaxing experience possible.

“We have a target of £10,000 – it’s a big amount – but we can do this!”

The Call the Midwife bike ride, takes place on Saturday, May 5.

Money can be put into charity buckets on route, through individual sponsorship forms, or online donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/callthejessopmidwivesbikeride

For more information about the Jessop Wing Birthing Pool appeal, or to donate, visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/jessopsappeal.