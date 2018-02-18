Pride in our NHS: New state-of-the-art operations suite opens at Sheffield hospital

A new state-of-the-art minor operations suite has opened at a Sheffield Hospital.

The new suite multi-million pound at the Hallamshire Hospital's Day Case Unit, will enable patients to have minor eye, skin or plastic surgery procedures under local anaesthetic in dedicated procedure rooms.

Three hospital specialities have joined together to develop the new suite including dermatology, plastic surgery and ophthalmology.

The design will allow a range of procedures to take place from the removal of skin lesions to occuloplastics, which are a range of surgical procedures involving the eye.

Lynn Skelton, Lead Nurse for operating services at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “The suite has been purpose-built to optimise the patient experience when coming in for a procedure. Patients are now given a dedicated time to arrive for their appointment, will be seen there and then and discharged the same day.

“Previously, some patients who required plastic surgery needed to have their procedure through main theatres. Therefore the new suite will also free up additional space in main theatres for patients that require general anaesthetic and will allow more cases per day.”

Chris Caddy, consultant plastic surgeon at the Trust said: “When developing the unit, we listened to feedback from both patients and staff and designed the unit and service around this. Therefore not only have we developed a purpose built facility for undertaking the procedures, but also improved the service delivery and journey for our patients.”