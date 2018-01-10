Pride in our NHS: New £2m hospital facility opens in Sheffield to help frail older patients

A new £2m purpose-built facility has opened for the first time to help frail older patients.

The Frailty Assessment Unit at the Northern General Hospital will provide assessment and care for a variety of elderly in-patients

Specialist chairs for elderly patients have been brought in

It aims to enable patients to be assessed in an environment which has been designed 'specifically for their needs' is and situated within the Huntsman building, next to the Accident and Emergency department.

The new unit is staffed by an 'integrated multi-disciplinary team' who have received 'dedicated training' to work together to provide tailored assessment and treatments.

The facility aims to enable patients to return home the same day with the team working closely with other hospital and community services to ensure they have any necessary support in place.

The £2m unit also has 28 short stay beds and if other specialist care is required, the unit can transfer patients to the most appropriate department or ward.

Tricia Fox, matron for Geriatric and Stroke Medicine said: “We are delighted to be opening the brand new Frailty Assessment Unit which has been purposely designed to provide the most suitable environment to care for frail and older patients.

“The Unit has ambulatory assessment bays, where patients can be assessed from special recliner chairs rather than a bed wherever possible. This is much easier for patients who may be stiff or frail, and also means they can stay in their own clothes which is often more comfortable for them.

"Other features include a dementia friendly design which is open plan, colour coordinated areas and pictorial signage.”