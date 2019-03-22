PREVIEW: Sophie and the Giants light up European tour with Sheffield homecoming gig

Hotly tipped indie pop outfit Sophie and the Giants have launched debut single The Light as they bring their first European headline tour home to Sheffield.

Sophie and the Giants play The Record Junkee in Earl Street, Sheffield, on Monday, March 25.

The band - formed by Sophie (vocals and guitar), Chris Hill (drums), Bailey Stapledon (bass) and Toby Holmes (guitar) while all four of them were still at college - will be performing new single, The Light.

Special guest support in Sheffield is the city's own six piece indie pop girl band The Seamonsters.

BUY TICKETS: Get tickets for their homecoming gig at tickets.ents24.com and for all dates - full details below - visit www.sophieandthegiants.com

PLAY OR DOWNLOAD THE SINGLE: To hear or buy Sophie and the Giant's debut single, The Light - CLCK HERE.

Sophie and the Giants, following on from the release of their critically acclaimed Adolescence EP last year, have also kicked off 2019 with their first ever headline European tour.

They have been busy honing their live skills supporting everyone from Yonaka to Tom Grennan across the UK and Europe, and now they’re bringing their high energy brand of alternative pop to stages in the UK and Europe.

“Doing our own European Tour is a huge step for us and something we thought we’d only dreamt of,” said lead singer Sophie.

“After having such an incredible 2018, we’re more than itching to go and can’t wait to meet all the amazing people who are/have been supporting us.”

Sophie and the Giants are practitioners of innovative, left-leaning pop: a raw fusion of the band’s collective influences, which range from the likes of Wolf Alice and Blondie to Jamie T.

The band was formed by Sophie (vocals and guitar), Chris Hill (drums), Bailey Stapledon (bass) and Toby Holmes (guitar) while all four of them were still at college.

Shortly after graduation they moved to their adoptive hometown of Sheffield where they’ve been refining their intense, life-affirming sound.

With new music and more live shows to come, 2019 seems set to be this band’s year.

The Record Junkee is an independent 150 capacity venue, bar and official chart registered record store in the heart of the city at 7 Earl Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S1 3FP. Visit the web site here www.recordjunkee.co.uk.

Sophie and the Giants

Live Dates

22/03 – Think Tank/Underground – Newcastle

23/03 – The Garage (Attic Bar) – Glasgow

25/03 – The Record Junkee – Sheffield

26/03 – The Cookie – Leicester

27/03 – Castle and Falcon – Birmingham

28/03 – Camden Assembly – London

01/04 – Kantine Am Berhain – Berlin

02/04 – Artheater - Cologne

03/04 – Cinetol – Amsterdam

LINKS:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/sophieandthegiants

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sandtgofficial

Twitter: @SandTGofficial