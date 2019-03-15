Preview Screening and Q&A with celebrated Manchester Filmmaker Carol Morley   

Showroom Cinema is welcoming award winning writer/ director Carol Morley for a preview screening and Q&A of her latest film Out of Blue tonight.

Morley is regarded as one of the most influential female filmmakers of the last decade and her work spans documentary, short films and feature length fiction.

Out of Blue is a gripping crime drama, adapted from Martin Amis’ novel ‘Night Train’ and is described by Morley as a “metaphysical noir”. It stars Patricia Clarkson in as Mike Hoolihan, a detective who gets drawn into a wider political conspiracy when investigating a murder. After the screening at 6pm, audience members will get the opportunity to ask questions about the film and Morley’s work, and the screening vent is part of a regular programme of Filmmaker events.

Tickets cost from £4.50 and are available from the Box Office or online.