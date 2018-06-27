Pretty Little Thing to hold HUGE recruitment day in Sheffield - how you could get one of 1,200 jobs

Online fashion company Pretty Little Thing is coming to Sheffield and you could land one of the 1,200 jobs on offer.

The Manchester-based company is moving to the 600,000 Polestar warehouse in Tinsley and the operation will start next month.

The site is expected to employ around 1,200 people with part-time roles, night shift and student-friendly working hours all available.

For anyone hoping to land a job with the fashion retailer then you're in luck.

Pretty Little Thing will be holding a huge recruitment day in Sheffield's Winter Gardens on Saturday, June 30.

The recruitment day, which takes place on Saturday, will include face to face time with current employees as well as a DJ set from Unity Radio’s Steve-O, goody bags, competitions and 3 recruiters.

Mach Recruitment, Single Resource and Staff Line will all have advisors there to liaise with anyone enquiring for a position.

Speaking in April, Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, joint CEOs, said: “We have announced this morning that PrettyLittleThing is to move into its own warehouse in the first half of the FY19 financial year.

"This brings incremental sales capacity in addition to that in our Burnley operations, will help underpin our infrastructure needs and add further operational flexibility for the group. It represents a significant milestone as we develop a distribution network capable of generating £3 billion of net sales globally, in line with our vision to lead the fashion eCommerce market.

“We are delighted to have successfully concluded our negotiations and to be entering into a contractual relationship with Clipper which we hope will be a long, successful and prosperous partnership for both parties.”

Boohoo.com is an internet retail star with turnover of £579.8m, for the year ending February 2018, up 97 per cent on the previous year.

Pre-tax profit was £43.3m. It specialises in ‘own brand’ fashion clothing for 16-24-year-olds, with 9,000 products. Mobile devices accounted for 70 per cent of online searches in 2017.

Read more at: https://www.thestar.co.uk/business/1-200-jobs-joy-as-internet-fashion-brand-boohoo-takes-giant-sheffield-warehouse-1-9133815