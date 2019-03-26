Jacob Brown believes Barnsley are not the ones under pressure in the League One promotion race.

Brown returned from a three-game ban in style last weekend to score a last-minute winner at Walsall, which consolidated the Reds' place in the top two.

They kept their four-point gap over third-placed Portsmouth and move five clear of Sunderland, who have two games in hand.

The Reds have seven games left and look to be in pole position to join Luton in winning automatic promotion.

Despite that, Brown reckons it is the chasing pack who will be feeling the pressure.

“It’s a massive result, every game is big now,” he said of the last-gasp win at the Banks's Stadium on Saturday, where Daniel Stendel's men were outplayed for large parts of the game.

“The pressure isn’t on us, it’s on those trying to catch us. If we keep on winning, it will take a lot for us to be caught.

“This result puts us in a good position.

“We’ll keep taking each game as they come, there are still seven games left to play and we have to continue to keep on fighting for what we want.

“That’s the way that we are as a team, we keep going until the end, we never give up. Whether we’re behind or level, we’re going to be going for it until the final whistle.”

We are at the stage of the seasons where performances matter less than results, which is just as well for the Reds.

They were well below their best in another televised outing – their third in a month – but soaked up Walsall pressure and then killed them at the end with Brown's winner.

Stendel admitted that sometimes it is nice to be good, but it is even nicer to be lucky.

“Walsall had chances to win, but they did not score and we scored. We had the luck to score and I am so happy,” he said.

“But I like it when I have a team who worked so hard and gave their all to win the game.

“Work hard, get lucky. Sometimes, you need luck and we had that luck on this day. This hasn't always been the way for us."