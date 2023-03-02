NS&l Premium Bonds March winners in Sheffield have been announced.

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bond for January, and some people in Manchester could be among them. There were 31 total winners from across Sheffield, while the winners of the £1,000,000 top prize hail from Nottinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners for March from Sheffield, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Premium bonds high value winners March 2023

The Nottinghamshire high prize winner carried the winning bond number 417YB876187

while the winner from Oxfordshire carried the number 319WC638508. One lucky bond holder from Sheffield won £25,000, with other winners from the city receiving between £1,000 and £10,000.

March Premium Bond winners in Sheffield

Below are some of the high prize winners in Sheffield out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in March 2023.

449YQ246244 (purchased April 2021) - £25,000 395KA154792 (purchased May 2020) - £10,000 461AQ776991 (purchased June 2021) - £10,000 492QD906122 (purchased March 2022) - £10,000 334ZG125419 (purchased July 2018) - £10,000 104RE100722 (purchased June 2006) - £10,000 311DT842345 (purchased September 2017) - £10,000 504SS046450 (purchased June 2022) - £5,000 476AV923000 (purchased October 2021) - £5,000 484KW487425 (purchased January 2022) - £5,000 523ZH846920 (purchased December 2022) - £5,000

