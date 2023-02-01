NS&l Premium Bonds February winners in Sheffield have been announced.

A lucky Premium Bonds holder from Sheffield has won a £1 million jackpot from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) in February. The winner, whose identity is not made known, is one of the two newly-crowned millionaires that the agency announces each month together with other prize winners across the UK.

The other winner of the £1 million main prize was from Sefton, and there were 34 overall winners from Sheffield, with prizes ranging from the lowest £1,000 to £1 million. According to NS&I, the Sheffield winner has held the bond since February 2008 - exactly 15 years ago - and invested a total sum of £2,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners for February in Sheffield, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Premium bonds high value winners February 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield high prize winner carried the winning bond number 136RN551344 while the winner from Sefton carried the number 109ZT548786.

February Premium Bond winners in Sheffield

Below are some of the high prize winners in Sheffield out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in February 2023.

136RN551344 (purchased in February 2008) - £1 million 467GQ065271 (purchased in August 2021) - £100,000 225DC274053 (purchased in July 2014) - £50,000 214WC079064 (purchased in November 2013) - £50,000 182KN415914 (purchased in July 2011) - £25,000 467HC188467 (purchased in August 2021) - £10,000 508AA477763 (purchased in July 2022) - £10,000 512SP645369 (purchased in September 2022) - £10,000 65PG586871 (purchased in November 2021) - £10,000 295CP847626 (purchased in February 2017) - £5,000 518VE394028 (purchased in November 2022) - £5,000 239ZV754558 (purchased in February 2015) - £5,000 148NC372966 (purchased in December 2008) - £5,000 239ZV754558 (purchased in February 2015) - £5,000 312XK985574 (purchased in October 2017) - £5,000 378CJ024037 (purchased in December 2019) - £5,000 243ND200724 (purchased in April 2015) - £5,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is the lucky winner from Sheffield who has won a £1 million prize from NS&I?