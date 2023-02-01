News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Premium bond winners: February 2023 NS&I premium bond winners in Sheffield and how to enter for next month

NS&l Premium Bonds February winners in Sheffield have been announced.

By Rahmah Ghazali
2 minutes ago

A lucky Premium Bonds holder from Sheffield has won a £1 million jackpot from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) in February. The winner, whose identity is not made known, is one of the two newly-crowned millionaires that the agency announces each month together with other prize winners across the UK.

The other winner of the £1 million main prize was from Sefton, and there were 34 overall winners from Sheffield, with prizes ranging from the lowest £1,000 to £1 million. According to NS&I, the Sheffield winner has held the bond since February 2008 - exactly 15 years ago - and invested a total sum of £2,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I  you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

Most Popular

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Below is the list of all the notable Premium Bond winners for February in Sheffield, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Premium bonds high value winners February 2023

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Sheffield high prize winner carried the winning bond number 136RN551344 while the winner from Sefton carried the number 109ZT548786.

February Premium Bond winners in Sheffield

Below are some of the high prize winners in Sheffield out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in February 2023.

  1. 136RN551344 (purchased in February 2008) - £1 million
  2. 467GQ065271 (purchased in August 2021) - £100,000
  3. 225DC274053 (purchased in July 2014) - £50,000
  4. 214WC079064 (purchased in November 2013) - £50,000
  5. 182KN415914 (purchased in July 2011) - £25,000
  6. 467HC188467 (purchased in August 2021) - £10,000
  7. 508AA477763 (purchased in July 2022) - £10,000
  8. 512SP645369 (purchased in September 2022) - £10,000
  9. 65PG586871 (purchased in November 2021) - £10,000
  10. 295CP847626 (purchased in February 2017) - £5,000
  11. 518VE394028 (purchased in November 2022) - £5,000
  12. 239ZV754558 (purchased in February 2015) - £5,000
  13. 148NC372966 (purchased in December 2008) - £5,000
  14. 239ZV754558 (purchased in February 2015) - £5,000
  15. 312XK985574 (purchased in October 2017) - £5,000
  16. 378CJ024037 (purchased in December 2019) - £5,000
  17. 243ND200724 (purchased in April 2015) - £5,000
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Who is the lucky winner from Sheffield who has won a £1 million prize from NS&I?

For a full list of winners, including those who have won £1,000, please visit NS&I website.

Sheffield