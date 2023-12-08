"I wouldn’t care if it was just me, but the baby is in here, and the new girl will have to be in the bedroom when she’s born."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pregnant mum-of-two in Sheffield says she has had enough of sleeping in a mouldy room, and waking up daily feeling like she has flu.

Casey Lister, aged 29, has had three visits from Sheffield Council about the damp and a leak in her bedroom, in her council property at White Thorns Close, Batemoor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has put treatment on the mould and painted over the area, but it came back in the following months.

Casey's sons are aged seven and 10 months.

Casey said: “Every morning I wake up sneezing and feeling like I've got the flu. I had to get a doctor’s note to show the council how bad it is but I’m not hearing anything back.

She and her seven-year-old son both suffer from asthma. Her other son, who is just 10 months old, has been prescribed an inhaler for wheezing.

She added: “I think it is starting to affect the little one, because he is coughing when he is in the bedroom. I try to keep him away from the mould, with the cot being on the other side of the room.

The mould spans the length of the wall in Casey's bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every time I walk into the bedroom, it depresses me. It makes me not want to go to bed, and when I do, I struggle to get to sleep because all I can think about is what we are breathing in.”

Earlier this year, Casey noticed what she initially thought was a different type of white mould - until she looked closer.

“When you looked at it, you could see it moving around,” she said.

Mould mites on a hat in Casey's bedroom, which she shares with her 10-month-old.

Mould mites were on clothing items, the back of her bed, and even a glass at the side of her bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I took a drink out of a glass before realising the mould mites were on it, which was so horrible.

“By the time the council came round, they had eaten all the mould and were gone. But then it grew back."

Casey took a drink from this glass before noticing the mites on it.

When there is heavy rain, water leaks through the top of the wall, which Casey suspects soaks in from the walkway outside.

Over a month ago, she was told it would be re-plastered, but she has been unable to get any update on when.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casey added: “I'm just so worried. I wouldn’t care if it was just me, but the baby is in here, and the new girl will have to be in the bedroom when she’s born.”

The back of Casey's headboard is mouldy. The mould grows back every time she wipes it down, and she cannot afford a new bed.

Mould has grown up the back of her bed, which she worries is inside the material headboard.

She cannot afford a new bed, but has bought plastic drawers to avoid using the cupboard where mould grew on shoes, clothes and newborn outfits, which all had to be thrown away.

A surveyor told Casey that buildings like this one tend to have damp issues, due to a lack of ventilation.

The kitchen door came off its hinges at the beginning of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I keep the windows open all the time when he isn’t in the room. When it’s warm you can just smell it. I have just had enough,” she added.

The kitchen door has also been off its hinges since the beginning of the year, with Casey currently using a bed frame wrapped in bubble wrap as a makeshift door.