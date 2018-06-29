Praise from top striker

England women, and Arsenal, striker Danielle Carter has praised Grow the Game and Handsworth Junior Sporting Club (Girls) following the award of a £4,500 grant from The FA.

The grant, which will provide a boost to grassroots female football in Sheffield, has paved the way for HJSC to create three new female teams over two years at under 9s and open age with training of at least two new female coaches to help facilitate this.

Danielle said: “I would like to congratulate HJSC on working with the Football Foundation and Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA to secure a Grow the Game grant. Playing in an all-female team from a young age was key to my development, so I am delighted that there will be more opportunities for women and girls in the local area and wish HJSC good luck during their debut season.”

Grow the Game is a programme funded by The FA and delivered by the Football Foundation. It awards grants to grassroots football clubs wishing to create new teams, especially amongst under-represented groups.

This year, £1,500 was made available for clubs looking to create new female and disability football teams to help towards the costs of FA coaching courses; FA league affiliation costs; referees’ fees; first aid kits; football kit and equipment.

Tim Rowland, girls’ secretary, said: “We are delighted with this award.”