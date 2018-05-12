Power tools thrown at officer after police car is rammed in Sheffield

A police car was rammed and an officer was pelted with power tools in Sheffield.

Police today appealed for information following the terrifying ordeal.

Officers said the unmarked police car had been pursuing a grey Vauxhall Vectra along Hillfoot Road in Totley when the drama unfolded yesterday at about 10.40am.

"When the officer illuminated the blue lights, the driver of the Vectra rammed the patrol car and then started throwing power tools and other items at the officer," they said.

"This took place on Oldhay Lane, Hillfoot Road and Baslow Road. Did you see this pursuit or stop and pick up any of the items?"

Police shared a photo showing the damage done to the front of the patrol car during the incident.

The officer is not believed to have been injured.

Anyone who saw what happened or has had items stolen in that area recently is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 267 of May 11.