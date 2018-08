A power cut has hit nearly 2000 homes in Sheffield this afternoon.

A total of 1930 properties in and around St Michael’s Road in Ecclesfield were afected for about 15 minutes at 12.30pm.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid have now restored the power.

