Power cut hits nearly 200 Rotherham homes

Nearly 200 homes have been hit by a power cut in Rotherham today.
The outage has been affecting properties in Barbers Avenue, Rawmarsh, since about 8.30am this morning.
Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.
The company said the electric should be restored by 12.45pm.