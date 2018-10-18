Power cut hits nearly 200 Rotherham homes

Nearly 200 homes have been hit by a power cut in Rotherham today.

The outage has been affecting properties in Barbers Avenue, Rawmarsh, since about 8.30am this morning.

Barbers Avenue, Rawmarsh. Picture: Google

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.

The company said the electric should be restored by 12.45pm.