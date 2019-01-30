Almost 1000 homes and businesses have been hit by a power cut this morning.
The Northern Powergrid tweeted at about 8.30am that 949 properties are affected in the S1, S3 and S6 postcode areas.
Staff are on site attempting to fix the problem.
