Power cut hits more than 100 South Yorkshire homes 

A power cut has hit more than 100 homes in South Yorkshire this morning.

The outage is affecting 110 properties in the Deepdale area of Rotherham.

The power cut was first reported at at about 5.15am and the electrics are not expected to be back on until about 9am.

In a statement, the Northern Powergrid said:”The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.”