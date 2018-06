Have your say

A power cut has hit a number of homes in Doncaster today.

The outage has been affecting about 10 properties in Lime Tree Avenue, Hyde Park, since 10.20am this morning.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.

