Power cut hits 80 Doncaster homes

Have your say

A power cut has hit 80 homes in Doncaster this morning.

The outage is affecting properties in Cliff View, Denaby Main.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Confusing crossing branded Sheffield’s most dangerous is ‘accident waiting to happen’

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police awarded £6m to improve problem solving and reduce demand on officers and partners

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.

A spokesperson for the company said: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area

"We're currently reviewing how long it will take to get your power back on.

READ MORE: Major Sheffield road closed and trams disrupted after crash

"We have restored power to some of the customers affected and continue to work to restore supply to the remaining customers."