About 60 Sheffield homes have been hit by a power cut this morning.

Properties in and around Mayfield Road, Fulwood, have been affected since about 9.20am.

Mayfield Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.

