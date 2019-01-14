Power cut hits 180 Sheffield homes  

Have your say

A power cut has hit 180 homes in two parts of Sheffield today.

About 120 properties are affected in the Corker Lane area of Dungworth, while about 60 homes have been hit in Blackstock Road, Gleadless.

Blackstock Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.

“Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.”