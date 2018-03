Have your say

A power cut has hit 170 homes across Doncaster this morning.

About 160 of the affected properties are in High Levels Bank, Thorne.

The outage was first reported at 6am but the power is expected to be back on by 10am.

Meanwhile about 10 homes in Bennetthorpe have been affected by the outage since 7.20am.

The electric is due to be back on by 2.30pm.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are currently on site attempting to fix the problem.