Power cut hits 140 homes in three parts of Sheffield 

A power cut has hit 140 homes across three parts of Sheffield this afternoon.

The outage is affecting about 100 properties in High Bradfield, 30 in Midland Road, city centre, and 10 in Edwin Road, Heeley.

High Bradfield. Picture: Google

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are at all three sites attempting to fix the problem.

The company said in a statement: “Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.”