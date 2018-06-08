Power cut hits 120 Sheffield homes

A power cut has hit 120 Sheffield homes today.
Properties are affected in various parts of Frecheville.
READ MORE: Sheffield-born nightclub boss Peter Stringfellow dies after cancer battle
The outage was first reported at 9.40am this morning.
READ MORE: Sheffield-born nightclub king Peter Stringfellow kept cancer battle secret
Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.
READ MORE: Second arrest in Barnsley murder investigation
A spokesperson for the company said: "Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."