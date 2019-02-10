Power cut affects 380 properties in Sheffield

A total of 380 properties in Sheffield have been left without power this afternoon.

Northern Powergrid said properties in S1,S10,S12,S18,S2,S26,S3,S30,S33,S35,S66 and S8 had been affected by the power cut.

It said the outage had been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment in the area.

The company said: “We are currently working hard to restore your power however we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time.”