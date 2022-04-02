Power cut affecting dozens of homes in Sheffield
Residents in the S10 region of Sheffield are currently without power due to an unexpected electricity cut.
By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 10:58 am
Around 90 properties are affected by the cut which was first reported at 10.10am.
A spokesman for Northern Powergrid said: “Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible
“The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.”
It is expected that power will be restored by 1.15pm today.