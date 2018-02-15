Poverty-stricken thief resorted to shoplifting at Tesco

A poverty-stricken thief resorted to stealing a trolley full of goods worth £152.50 from a Tesco store.

Janet Chantry, 49, of Station New Road, Old Tupton, Chesterfield, struck at the Tesco store on Bridge Street, in Clay Cross, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on Wednesday, February 14.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “She was seen in the store leaving and alarms were activated and she was asked for receipts for the goods in her trolley.

“She had paid £15.56 for items but she had items she had not paid for which amounted to £152.50.”

Chantry told police she had stolen the goods because she had no money and needed food and items for her daughter’s birthday including clothing.

She added that she only had £100 in her account that she could have used to pay for some of the items.

The court heard that the stone goods were recovered.

Chantry pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on January 5.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Chantry is married with two young children and she only had £100 and she needed to do a weekly shop and there was added pressure because of her daughter’s birthday and she needed to pay bills.

Ms Sargent added that Chantry and her husband are dependent on benefits and she is a carer for her husband who suffers with depression.

Ms Sargent added: “They are a low-income family. She is responsible for all the income and the pressure is on her to meet their bills. She has no money left at the end of the week.”

Magistrates sentenced Chantry to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned that if she re-offends she will be re-sentenced for the theft and any new offence.

Chantry was also ordered to pay £65 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.