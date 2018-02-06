'Potentially lethal' lock knife seized from Sheffield pub by police

This potentially deadly weapon was taken out of circulation by police who seized it from a Sheffield pub.

The weapon was secured by officers from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team in Southey Green earlier this evening.

Posting an image of the blade on social media, the officers tweeted: "Seized this potentially lethal and dangerous lock knife from a public house within the Southey Green area.

"If anyone has any info on who left this behind call us on 101. We do not/will not tolerate knife crime in our community."