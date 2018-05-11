Potentially deadly 'thunder fever' set to hit Yorkshire this weekend

An urgent warning has been issued to Yorkshire asthma fever sufferers after experts predicted a risk of the potentially deadly 'thunder fever' over the coming days.

There will be a risk of what is known as 'thunder fever', a potentially deadly cocktail of a combination of heavy thunderstorms and a high pollen count.

It is reported that last year the coming together of the two, which has been coined 'thunder fever', killed nine people in Melbourne, Australia.

Heavy thunderstorms have been predicted over the UK from Saturday to Monday and Yorkshire has been warned of a high pollen count this weekend

How to relieve hay fever symptoms

With the high pollen count that is forecast for this weekend, hay fever sufferers will also find the weather conditions difficult.

Here are some top tips for keeping your symptoms down to a minimum.

- Keep windows closed when at home and overnight. Most pollen is released in the early morning and falls to ground level in the evenings when the air cools.

- When outdoors, wear sunglasses to keep pollen out of your eyes. Hay fever sufferers can experience itchy eyes when coming into contact with pollen spores. It is recommended that for any outdoor tasks, such as gardening, hay fever sufferers should wear a mask.

- Avoid drying your clothes outside when pollen counts are high. If you do, shake items before bringing them inside.

- Keep car windows closed when driving and fit a pollen filter to reduce the impact of pollen spores.

What is a high pollen count - and how do you relieve hay fever symptoms?

- When indoors, there are a number of useful tips to reduce the impact of hay fever symptoms such as: vacuuming regularly, avoid bringing fresh flowers indoors, and be aware that pets can bring pollen in on their fur.

- Don't allow smoking in the house as this will irritate the lining of your nose, eyes, throat and airways, making your hay fever symptoms worse.

- After being outside, shower and wash your hair to remove pollen.