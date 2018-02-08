Post mortem to be carried out on human remains found buried on land in Barnsley

A post mortem examination is to be carried out today on human remains found buried on land in Barnsley.

The body, which is believed to have been buried for around 20 years, was found by children playing on Sunday afternoon.

KNIFE CRIME: Men still on the run after stabbing in Sheffield city centre bar

It was found on an area of land off Mitchell Street in the Swaithe area on Sunday afternoon.

WARNING: Father of missing Sheffield boy issues warning about 'hiding' craze



A forensic archaeologist confirmed the remains were human and those of a man.

INQUEST: Sheffield anaesthetist killed himself with cocktail of drugs after second wife sent him divorce papers

Detectives are now trying to establish how the man died.

The burial site could be cordoned off for weeks while the area is examined and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are carried out.