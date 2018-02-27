Post mortem reveals hanging as cause of Rotherham woman's death

A post mortem examination has revealed hanging as the cause of a Rotherham woman's death.

Detectives launched a murder probe following the discovery of a 29-year-old woman's body in a house in Pitt Street, Kimberworth, on Sunday night and arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

A pathologist recorded the cause of death as hanging and the man was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The death is now being treated as 'unexplained'.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries in to the death of a 29-year-old woman in Rotherham are continuing today, with detectives now treating the death as unexplained.

"At around 11.25pm on Sunday, police were called by ambulance staff to a house on Pitt Street, where the woman’s body was found.

"Formal identification has taken place this morning by the woman’s family.

"A post-mortem examination carried out yesterday determined the cause of death to be hanging."

She added: "A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

"Detectives are still working to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding her death and remain keen to hear from anyone who was in the area on Sunday evening."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1,127 of February 25 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.