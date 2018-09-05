Post mortem examination ordered following discovery of body in Sheffield canal

A post mortem examination is to be carried out following the discovery of a body in a Sheffield canal.

At around 12.20pm yesterday, the body of a man in his 40s was found in water close to Wharf Street, Victoria Quays.

Police officers at Victoria Quays following the discovery of a body

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Police officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the death are treating it as unexplained.