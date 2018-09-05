Post mortem examination ordered following discovery of body in Sheffield canal

A post mortem examination is to be carried out following the discovery of a body in a Sheffield canal.
At around 12.20pm yesterday, the body of a man in his 40s was found in water close to Wharf Street, Victoria Quays.
The identity of the man has not yet been released.
Police officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the death are treating it as unexplained.