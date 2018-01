People living in two Sheffield villages have been warned they may experience a low water pressure or discoloured water over the next week while works are carried out.

Yorkshire Water said its staff were flushing out water pipes in Swallownest and Aston over the next week "to improve water quality in the area".

A spokesman said work would be carried out from 8am until 5pm until Monday, January 29.

For more information visit www.yorkshirewater.com.