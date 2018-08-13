Porsche stolen after house burglary in Sheffield

A Porsche was stolen after a house burglary in Sheffield last night.
The silver Porsche Cayenne, displaying the registration plate D17NFK or OE61YGM, was stolen from Beauchief.
It has black roof rails and a full length sunroof.
Anyone who spots it should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 187 of August 13.