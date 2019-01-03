Porn star films explicit sex movie at Doncaster Airport ‘dogging’ hotspot

A porn star who travels the country in a ‘brothel on wheels’ has filmed an explicit sex movie in broad daylight at a notorious dogging hotspot near Doncaster’s Robin Hood Airport.

Kirie, a sex worker from North Yorkshire, was filmed performing sex acts on several men in the video which was filmed just yards from the airport’s main terminal building.

Porn star Kirie tours the country in a motorhome which doubles up as a brothel

The X-rated clip, which has been widely circulated online, was filmed on an unmade road which runs alongside the side of the airport and which was named one of the most popular places in the country for outdoor sex several years ago.

It is not clear when the footage was filmed – but aircraft can be heard in the background as a number of men queue up for the services of the porn actress who has toured large parts of northern England for filmed sex sessions in her ‘motorhome cum brothel’ which have helped make her a popular adult video star.

The clip, which was filmed in broad daylight outside the airport’s perimeter fence, shows the woman, dressed in a revealing red top, black mini skirt and knee length boots, performing sex acts on men at the side of a bronze-coloured car.

The video was filmed on Old Bawtry Road, an unmade road, which runs parallel with Robin Hood Airport's runway.

The camera rolls as a man in a blue shirt and dark trousers, another in a white shirt and dark trousers and a man in a striped jumper and jeans all indulge in sex antics only metres from where holidaymakers regularly jet out to sun-kissed destinations.

Other men can be seen looking on in the background as the action unfolds on a tatty blue gym mat laid on the grass.

The unmade dirt-track road, which runs alongside the main runway and is near to Bawtry Golf Club, was named as one of the country's top dogging hotspots in 2016 by the Daily Star and described as one of the places where "frisky couples stripped off for steamy outdoor romps in Britain's most sex-filled summer EVER."

The explicit video was filmed near Robin Hood Airport.

The same study named Doncaster as one of the best places in Britain to go dogging - after it emerged Yorkshire has the highest amount of outdoor sex locations in the country.

Adult website Swinging Heaven named Yorkshire as the top county for dogging in the UK – with a massive 271 dogging spots, higher than anywhere else in the country.

The site encourages users to post reviews of their favourite dogging spots and one post, about woodland in Bawtry, said: "Large woods, have seen lots of dog walkers but few doggers. I've heard it's good though."

The newspaper reported that the road near the airport was a popular spot for couples indulging in outdoor sex - and also "dogging" where people gather to watch others indulging in intercourse.

In 2017, the porn star, who says she sometimes sees 50 men a day, visited Chestefield, Mansfield and Derby in her motorhome – but told reporters from the Derbyshire Times she was fed up of media attention after announcing a ‘sex tour’ of 22 towns across Britain.

“I’m getting sick of everyone wanting to do stories on me,” she said.

“I’m not doing anything illegal. If I get bothered again I’m going to go to my lawyers.” .

“The police have already said there’s nothing wrong with this. If I have any problems they said to call them.”