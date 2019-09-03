Popular Sheffield Valley Centertainment restaurant under threat as chain considers closures
A popular restaurant at Sheffield’s Valley Centertainment is under threat of closure as the chain behind it considers closures.
Half of Chiquito restaurants are under threat following a review by their owners, the Restaurant Group.
In March, it identified 76 Frankie & Benny's restaurants in what it now considers to be ‘unfavourable locations’ and it has now highlighted 42 more sites, which are mainly Chiquitos.
The Sheffield branch at Valley Centertainment has been a long standing feature at the leisure park.
There are 79 of the Mexican themed estaurants across Britain. However, it is not known which ones are under threat.
A spokesman told the BBC that as each restaurant's lease came up for renewal, its future would be considered.
The spokesman said that those sites identified as structurally unattractive were "mostly situated in retail sites, leisure parks and next to cinemas, and footfall is massively declining in those areas".
He said the company - which has 650 sites in total - would be "highly disciplined in considering whether or not leases are renewed" as each one neared its end.
Restaurants would not definitely close, but each will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
In contrast, Wagamama, which was bought by the group last year, is performing well because of consumer demand for convenient and healthy food with Sheffield's third branch set to open at Valley Centertainment.