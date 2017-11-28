Popular Sheffield pub to re-open after 'sickness' clean up

A popular Sheffield pub is set to re-open today following a refurbishment and clean-up linked to a sickness bug.

Meadow Farm, which attracts hundreds of customers for its Sunday carvery dinners every week, announced its sudden shutdown on Facebook earlier this month - leaving some customers disappointed and sparking rumours surrounding the closure.

Owners Farmhouse Inns said the shutdown was in connection with a few isolated sickness cases across South Yorkshire - and the firm also closed down another pub in Doncaster during the clean-up.

But both are due to re-open to customers today.

The bar and restaurant, on Nether Lane, Ecclesfield wrote on November 10: "The pub is going to be closed for a week or so to allow us to install replacement ovens and carry out other work on site.

"We would like to apologise to anyone who was intending to visit us during this time. We have already notified those who had bookings with us. We will update you as soon as we have a reopening date."

A spokesperson for Farmhouse Inns said earlier this month: “We have decided to keep Woodfield Farm and Meadow Farm pubs closed for a short while longer and are sorry for any inconvenience this causes our customers. It was our decision to close to carry out essential maintenance work in the kitchen and replace some of our ovens.

“We have been working with the local authority on an ongoing investigation into a few isolated sickness cases in the South Yorkshire area over the past few years. There is no suggestion any sickness cases are linked to food preparation at either pub, but we are working with the environmental health team to ensure there are no traces in our pubs.”

In a post last night, Meadow Farm wrote: "We are pleased to let our customers know that we will be re—opening tomorrow (November 28). All bookings made over the festive season are still in place. We would like to thank you for your patience and we can’t wait to see you all soon."

The move attracted anger from customers who took to Facebook to blast the sudden closure.

Meanwhile, Woodfield Farm, a similar venue in Doncaster and also part of the same chain, posted exactly the same message on its Facebook page on the same date but is also re-opening today.