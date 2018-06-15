Popular Sheffield cocktail bar applies to extend drinking hours

The owners of OHM have applied to sell alcohol and play music longer into the night.

The cocktail aficionados, situated in West One Plaza on Fitzwilliam Street, currently close at 1am Sunday to Thursday and 1.30am on Friday and Saturday.

If Sheffield City Council accept the proposals OHM will be open an extra half an hour, longer than most other bars in the area.

The owners are also hoping to change the rules on playing background music outside the bar ahead of summer.

The council's rules state that "no amplified sound or live music shall be played" outside, including the bar's outdoor eating and drinking areas. OHM want to change this so they can use controlled speakers before 10.30pm.

But Jonathan Round, council environmental health officer, objected to the plans saying it would be too noisy.

He said: "Use of the outside area in the West One complex has resulted in several complaints about the noise from customers and amplified sound from the residents above.

"Having amplified sound outside for 12-13 hours a day, 7 days a week is not acceptable."

Sheffield City Council will make a decision on the application next Thursday 21.