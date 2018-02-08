Popular Sheffield cinema saved from potential closure

The future of a community cinema - popular with hundreds of Sheffield families - has been secured after a period of uncertainty.

The future of the film project was in doubt after the organisation which runs it - Little Sheffield - announced that it was closing down in November last year.

Families gather at St Timothy's Church for the community cinema.

While the wider Little Sheffield organisation has to all intents and purposes wound up, the community cinema element will have a future after St Timothy's Church in Crookes agreed to continue running it.

Emma Harpur, children and families worker at the church, said: "It is a really lovely event where families can spend quality time together.

"The cinema would almost certainly have been lost, but Little Sheffield were keen to see it continue so we were more than happy to help."

She added that the church used to run a similar project on a smaller scale showing about three films a year.

But they are now in use of a larger screen previously used by Little Sheffield and will be screening movies on the first Sunday of every month.

The first screening last Sunday was a runaway success as more than 100 people gathered to watch The Lego Ninjago Movie. Youngsters were also provided with colouring books to use based on the film.

Volunteers at Little Sheffield also welcomed the move in a Facebook announcement: "We have some really exciting news. The community cinema is back.

"The wonderful folks at St Timothy's are going to be taking it over so that it can continue to run.

"We are so grateful to them for all their support."

The next screening will be of the Disney classic The Lion King on Sunday, March 4, from 2.30pm. Tickets are £2 each but under 2s get in for free.

People are advised to pre-book by emailing emmaharpurcfw@gmail.com

Alongside the film screenings there is also a family board games session on the first Saturday of every month from 2pm to 4.30pm. £1 entry.

For four years Little Sheffield provided support to families by arranging a wide range of fun events including pushchair walks and nature trails. It was also a hive of information for things such as swimming lessons, playgroup sessions and anti/post natal classes.

It closed down last year for a range of factors including competition from businesses and busy volunteers simply not having enough time to keep it going.

The group will however keep its website live until June so parents can access their playgroup listings.