Popular service staying at Crystal Peaks in Sheffield after owner ‘bombarded’ with requests

A lifeline for shoppers at Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks shopping centre is set to stay, after the owner said he was ‘bombarded’ with requests.

Professional Mobility stepped in to the breach when Shopmobility Sheffield, which hired out mobility scooters to shoppers, closed suddenly in the run-up to Christmas.

Crystal Peaks shopping centre

It has been operating on a temporary basis in the central atrium but, having proved a hit with customers, is now set to take over the old Shopmobility unit beside the entrance.

The firm will continue to charge the same £6 a day rate for rentals as the defunct charity did, and will subsidise the service by selling mobility vehicles and other aids from the shop.

Owner John Randle said: “We were persuaded to stay and take over the old Shopmobility unit after being bombarded with requests from customers.

“We’re happy to be able to stay at Crystal Peaks and continue to provide this vital service.”

The shopping centre’s manager, Lee Greenwood, said: “We’re delighted to be working with an independent South Yorkshire business which brings with it many years of expertise and high levels of customer service, in keeping with our own approach to customer care.

“This is a very valuable partnership for Crystal Peaks and our customers.”

Professional Mobility will be at its new home, where customers can also get their mobility vehicles serviced and repaired, from Monday, February 25.