Popular Quayside Market returns to Sheffield this weekend

By Ciara Healy
Published 9th Apr 2025, 07:41 BST
This weekend, Sheffield’s vibrant Quayside Market is making a grand return, bringing with it crafts, food and entertainment.

The market will run on Saturday and Sunday providing an unmissable opportunity to shop, eat, drink and enjoy live music.

The popular market will take over Victoria Quays on Saturday from 12pm to 9pm and Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Shoppers can expect a vibrant atmosphere with over 70 independent traders setting up shop along the waterside.

Visitors can browse a variety of stalls offering everything from hand-crafted jewellery and bespoke homeware to fashion and gifts. Local bakers and crafters will also be on hand, selling fresh pastries, cakes and one-of-a-kind items.

For food lovers, some of the UK’s top street food vendors will be serving up a diverse menu of global dishes and sweet treats. And for those in search of a refreshing drink, bars such as True Loves, Heist Brewery, and a brand-new Spritz Bar will be pouring cocktails, craft beers and more.

The weekend won’t just be about food and shopping - live entertainment will keep the energy high. Music collective Cirque Du Funk will provide the soundtrack, delivering upbeat sets to create a festival-style vibe throughout the weekend.

The market is free to attend and offers something for all ages, whether you're on the hunt for unique gifts, or simply after a lively day out in the city.

Sheffield Quayside Market

