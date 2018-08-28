Popular pub in Sheffield city centre closes just one year after reopening 

A popular pub in Sheffield city centre has announced it has ‘ceased trading’ just one year after reopening.

The Three Tuns on Silver Street closed its doors in March 2017 when its parent company Reet Ales stopped trading.

Three Tuns Sheffield

It then reopened four months later when Shaun Price took over on a three-month tenancy agreement.

The 59-year-old called it a 'toe in the water' job, and said he would make a decision on whether to take over permanently at the end of the tenancy period.

However, after a year in business, the pub’s Twitter account posted this afternoon that it had decided to cease trading.

They tweeted: “The Three Tuns has ceased trading, we would like to thank our regular customers for their support over the past year. I'm sure it will be open again soon with a new tenant.”

The pub has become a popular drinking establishment in the city centre over the years and customers have been quick to express their disappointment.

Gavin Lambert tweeted: “Cracking pub, sorry to hear that. Went in with @socialsheffield not so long ago and had some surprisingly great cocktails.”

Claire Burn tweeted: “Here's to new adventures. Keep in touch xx”