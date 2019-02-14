A popular Sheffield nightclub has bid farewell to the city in an emotional Facebook post.

News emerged in November 2018 that plans had been submitted to transform Reflex on Holly Street into a Slug and Lettuce bar.

Despite the nightclub staying open over Christmas, it will now close on Saturday March 16 to make way for the chain restaurant.

The nightclub, owned by The Stonegate Pub Company, has attracted thousands of visitors over the years with its 80’s music.

In an emotional post on Facebook, the nightclub bid farewell to the city saying it would always have a special place in their heart.

They said: “From around 60 bars when the brand first started to be in the remaining 9 reflex’s in the country, Reflex Sheffield is proud to be part of the iconic brand.

“Since 2003 we’ve opened our doors to thousands of customers and each one of you have made Reflex what it is today.

“After our flares bar closed it’s doors for the last time around 5 years ago, now Reflex must do the same. Our owners the Stonegate pub company are investing in our worn-out insides and refurbishing us into another well loved brand Slug and Lettuce.

“Reflex will always have a special place in our hearts and we hope it will for the customers too. The 80’s bar will close its doors for the last time on Saturday 16th of March. We hope you can join us for one last time.”

The Stonegate Pub company owns a number of bars and pubs in Sheffield, including The Bessemer, The Graduate, Popworld, Walkabout and The Cavendish.

Slug and Lettuce is another of the company’s more successful pubs with numerous sites already across the country.