Popular menswear store returns to Sheffield as new branch opens

A popular menswear store has returned to Sheffield with the opening of a new branch at Crystal Peaks.

Greenwoods, the famous men’s clothing range outlet, offers everything from office wear to special occasion ensembles, with premium styles at affordable prices in classic cuts and more contemporary looks.

The new Crystal Peaks store is situated next to Ministry of Design in the mall’s Central Atrium.

“We are delighted to welcome Greenwoods Menswear to Crystal Peaks,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“A name with this reputation for quality and value adds to an already strong fashion offering for Crystal Peaks visitors.”

The chain has had a turbulent few years in the retail market.

The firm went into administration last autumn putting several branches at risk.

The Doncaster town centre branch closed despite being originally earmarked to stay open during a raft of store closures.

The shop was one of the Bradford-based firm's branches which chiefs announced would stay open after the firm ran into difficulty.

Founded in 1860, at its peak in the 1990s there were around 200 branches of the store.

Greenwoods was sold to Versatile International Trading last September in a move which was aimed at safegaurding 40 stores and 181 jobs.