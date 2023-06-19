Popular city bands provide two days of music at BobFest 2023

The two-day free festival on July 1 and 2 will be held at the Milestone Pub at Crystal Peaks and will be raising money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.
Saturday’s bands will include Saskia Searle, Redemption Day, Conspiracy, Brude and Velvet Asylum, along with a karaoke session.
On Sunday there will be chance to see Jamie Mallender, Blue Moon Fever, Kalidiscope, Your Next and Crooked Crows, with a special Jam session also adding to the entertainment.
Other attractions will include a bar, barbecue, stalls, raffle, real ales and a carvery.