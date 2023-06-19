News you can trust since 1887
Popular city bands provide two days of music at BobFest 2023

A lineup of top Sheffield bands will be on stage as the 2023 BobFest comes to Crystal Peaks this July.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST
Bobfest returns to the Milestone at Crystal Peaks on July 1

The two-day free festival on July 1 and 2 will be held at the Milestone Pub at Crystal Peaks and will be raising money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Saturday’s bands will include Saskia Searle, Redemption Day, Conspiracy, Brude and Velvet Asylum, along with a karaoke session.

On Sunday there will be chance to see Jamie Mallender, Blue Moon Fever, Kalidiscope, Your Next and Crooked Crows, with a special Jam session also adding to the entertainment.

Other attractions will include a bar, barbecue, stalls, raffle, real ales and a carvery.

